Shawnee Co. receives $36.7 million from CARES Act funding

Shawnee County officials say it has received $36.7 million in CARES Act funding from the State of Kansas and U.S. Treasury and is intended to assist with preparing for, responding to and mitigating COVID-19 through Dec. 30, 2020.

Officials say while the county has just received its funding it must develop and submit a spending plan to the State of Kansas Office of Recovery by Aug. 15, which outlines its plan for using the funds.

The County says it is working with County Departments, cities, taxing authorities and schools to see where the funds are needed the most. It says funding that is received by public entities are to be used for:

Testing and Public Health

Protect Public and Employees

Ensure Safe Delivery of Services

Hardware and Software to Support Working From Home and Distance Learning

Disinfecting Facilities and Public Areas

The County says if an area non-profit or business there will be additional information on grant opportunities in mid-August.

