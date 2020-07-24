Second Riley Co. alligator found, returned to store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two alligators stolen from a Manhattan store is back with them.

Manhattan Reptile World posted on its Facebook page Thursday night that the alligator named Beauregard was captured in Wildcat Creek and is back in the store.

Beauregard and another alligator were stolen from the store in early June. The second alligator was found dead in the creek a few days later, when it was caught in a live trap and fell into the water.

Another alligator was spotted along the linear trail in early July, but the shop said it did not belong to them, and it’s not known where it came from.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.