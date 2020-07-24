Roxy’s Donut Dive and Coffee Bar holds soft opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Donut lovers have a new sweet spot in Topeka.

Roxy’s Donut Dive and Coffee Bar, offering mini donuts, ice cream, coffee and donut sundaes, hosted a soft opening on Friday at their location at 4140 SW Huntoon.

According to their Facebook page, Roxy’s started in 2014 as a mini donut food truck. Owner Jeff Lee says he got the idea for Roxy’s while visiting a similar shop in Florida.

Roxy’s will be open from 7 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday, 7 am to 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

