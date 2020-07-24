Police removed from Super 8 Motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are removing themselves from the Super 8 Motel.

The Topeka Police Department says it is removing officers from the Super 8 Motel in Topeka after they were searching for a possible robbery suspect.

TPD says it will be taking no further immediate actions.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Robbery suspect possibly at Super 8 Motel

Police are searching for a possible suspect in a robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says it is searching for a possible robbery suspect after a robbery was reported at the Super 8 Motel.

TPD says there is an increased police presence near SW 10th Ave. and SW Wanamaker Rd.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.