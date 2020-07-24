Police removed from Super 8 Motel
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are removing themselves from the Super 8 Motel.
The Topeka Police Department says it is removing officers from the Super 8 Motel in Topeka after they were searching for a possible robbery suspect.
TPD says it will be taking no further immediate actions.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Robbery suspect possibly at Super 8 Motel
Police are searching for a possible suspect in a robbery.
The Topeka Police Department says it is searching for a possible robbery suspect after a robbery was reported at the Super 8 Motel.
TPD says there is an increased police presence near SW 10th Ave. and SW Wanamaker Rd.
The investigation is still ongoing.
