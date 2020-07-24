Advertisement

Riley Co. reports fourth COVID-19 related death

(Source: CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting its fourth COVID-19 related death.

The Riley County Health Department says the KDHE notified it of its fourth COVID-19 related death on Thursday, July 23.

RCHD says the 96-year-old woman was associated with a previous outbreak at Leonardville Nursing Home and passed away on June 26. It says she did not show symptoms o the virus but tested positive on June 10.

“We are very sorry to learn of this patient’s death and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We know the loss of a loved one is a painful experience and our hearts are with you.” 

RCHD says a total of five residents have been tied to the Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak and to of those positive patients have died. It says the outbreak has been declared resolved and no more patients have been identified there.

According to RCHD, additionally, no other residents and staff have tested positive at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan and a second round of tests was given earlier this week.

The health department says about 80 people were tested in each round and eight positive patients have been identified with this outbreak. It says the results of the second round of tests are pending.

RCHD says it has also identified one new positive case since Thursday, July 23, and three more people have recovered bringing the county total to four deaths, 113 active cases and 302 recovered cases.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is treating three COVID-19 positive patients and has one person under investigation. It says the patients’ symptoms are bad enough to require hospitalization and one positive patient is on a ventilator.

“Both Meadowlark Hills and Leonardville Nursing Home continue to take preventive measures to stop and slow the spread of disease in their facilities. Staff acted quickly to respond to positive cases,” said RCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “The disease impacts everyone differently, but it is particularly dangerous for older patients and people with other health conditions such as COPD, diabetes, and heart disease.” 

More information on Riley County COVID-19 statistics can be found on the Riley County Coronavirus website.

