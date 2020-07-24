Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. Public Information Officer clarifies COVID terms to residents

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer, Crystal Malchose, writes an update for county residents she calls, “the COVID corner” with the goal to spread information and decrease confusion.

This week, she clarified the difference between the terms: isolation, quarantine and social distancing.

She said “COVID Corner” has allowed her to get more information out to her county residents then what could be seen online or on social media.

“We might not tell people you have to wear a mask but the first one, for example, was if you’re going to wear a mask, here’s the proper way to wear one. Here’s the proper way to handle a mask.”

Her writings give residents updated information along with aiming to clarify common terms.

“Not everybody knows what social distancing is or what it means or why we do it. Personally I like the term, ‘physical distancing’ better,” said Malchose. “We don’t really want people to social distance, we’re social creatures and by nature we want to be with others, around others. At least most of us.”

She said she uses “COVID Corner” to inform, not order and that the information can help county residents to remain updated. Like knowing the difference between isolation and quarantine.

“Isolation is mostly for situations where someone has been diagnosed, they’re sick and they need to be kept separate from everyone else,” she said. “With the quarantine either they’re not sick, haven’t been diagnosed or they’ve been diagnosed and not showing symptoms. So they should stay home, they shouldn’t go out. They may or may not have it, so they should not risk sharing that with others.”

She said there is a 50/50 split between the people of the county wanting to follow the CDC and Kansas governor’s guidelines and recommendations.

“People are just happy that they are getting information. That they’re being informed, and not being told you have to do this. They appreciate the recommendations, though.”

She stated people should distance themselves to keep from spreading COVID, but knows people want to communicate with each other.

“You can still be out, we’re having a conversation, we’re 6 feet apart, one of us is wearing a mask, and that’s perfectly fine. We’re still able to socialize but still maintain a physical distance that keeps us both safe.”

Currently, Pottawatomie County has zero hospitalizations and zero deaths from the virus. Malchose says the next “COVID Corner” will be about who is considered high risk.

