New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Southeast Topeka district has a new attraction to visit.

Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.

Stardusters Drive-In Theater will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting at 9 p.m.

The church encourages people to come out and enjoy themselves, but social distancing is mandatory.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.