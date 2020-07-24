New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Southeast Topeka district has a new attraction to visit.
Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.
Stardusters Drive-In Theater will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting at 9 p.m.
The church encourages people to come out and enjoy themselves, but social distancing is mandatory.
