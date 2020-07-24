Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alligator stolen from a local business has been located in Wildcat Creek.
In a post on their Facebook page, Reptile World of Manhattan said they were able to capture the gator Thursday afternoon.
A second gator, also stolen, died in a trap after it fell into the water.
Riley County Police are still investigating the theft.
