Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alligator stolen from a local business has been located in Wildcat Creek.

In a post on their Facebook page, Reptile World of Manhattan said they were able to capture the gator Thursday afternoon.

A second gator, also stolen, died in a trap after it fell into the water.

Riley County Police are still investigating the theft.

