Milford Reservoir to begin Blue-Green Algae treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milford Reservoir will begin a Blue-Green Algae Treatment.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they will begin treatment for blue-green algae Milford Reservoir on Tuesday, July 28.

The Departments say the treatment will use hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide.

The KDHE says the treatment is part of its efforts to find and show in-lake treatment prevention options to make the frequency and duration of harmful algae blooms from forming and spreading in public waters.

According to the KDHE Milford REservoir has had regular public health advisories for blue-green algae since 2011.

The KDHE says in freshwater systems harmful algae blooms are usually created by a rapid overgrowth of cyanobacteria, which is also called blue-green algae and can sometimes produce toxins harmful to people and animals which is why prevention and control are important.

The Department says peroxide-based algaecides have proven rapid, targeted in-lake management of the harmful blooms and it does not harm needed plants, fish and other aquatic life. It also says there will be no water use restriction after the treatment is started which makes it the right choice for popular reservoirs such as Milford.

The Departments say samples will be collected before and after the treatment to determine how well it performed as they continue to look for affordable and doable ways of reducing blue-green algae blooms in Kansas.

The KDHE says while recreational activities like fishing and boating are still allowed and boat ramps will still be accessible while treatment is performed, there will still be areas that are off-limits to the public.

The Department also says that on July 24, Zone B of Milford Lake upgraded to a warning status as well as Zone C. It also says it suggests the following precautions should still be taken:

Warning - Milford Lake, Zone B and Zone C Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock. Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans. Water contact should be avoided. Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded. Do not allow pets or livestock to eat dried algae. If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible. Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Watch - Milford Lake, Zone A Water may be unsafe for humans/animals. Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water. Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms. Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact. Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.



The KDHE says it samples public waters in Kansas for blue-green algae when it receives reports of potential blooms and based on sampling results it reports on the potentially harmful conditions.

For more information on blue-green algae blooms visit the KDHE website.

