Man injured Thursday in rollover crash in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was serously injured after a two-vehicle, rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:37 p.m. at US-75 highway and 190th Road. The location was about five miles south of Holton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier that was westbound on 190th Road failed to yield to a 2005 Hyundai Sonata that was northbound on US-75 highway.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, with the Chevrolet overturning following the impact.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as Charles William Doty, 46, of Lancaster was ejected. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of what were described as serious injuries. The patrol said Doty wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Andrea Maria Doty, 39, of Lancaster, was reported to have minor injuries. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka for treatment. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Sandra Kay Silver, 56, of Holton, was transported to Holton Community Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Silver, who was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

