Man arrested on felony drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop in Topeka.

Sheriff Brian Hill says a man is in custody with multiple charges, including a felony drug charge, after a traffic stop in the 5500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Friday morning, July 24.

The Sheriff says around 8:50 a.m. a deputy stopped a 2010 Ford Fusion and the driver, Brett A. Miller, 37, of Topeka was taken into custody.

Hill says Miller was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and is now facing charges for speeding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

