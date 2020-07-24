Advertisement

KDA holds Kansas - Oklahoma Arkansas River commission meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold the 56th annual meeting of the Kansas - Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission virtually.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will host the 56th annual meeting of the Kansas - Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission online on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The KDA says if residents wish to participate and interact with the Commission during the meeting, they can join an online meeting link which is provided on the KDA website.

According to the department, the meeting will also be livestreamed and will be available for later viewing and those who do not plan to interact with members of the Commission are encouraged to watch the livestream.

The KDA says Kansas and Oklahoma joined the Arkansas River Compact in 1965 which is meant to promote interstate partnerships in order to share and promote the orderly development of the water in the Lower Arkansas River Basin. It also provides an agency for distributing the waters and encourages a pollution abatement program for each state.

The Department says more information on the Kansas - Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact and meeting can be found on the KDA website.

The KDA is asking that questions be sent to Lizzie Hickman at the Kansas Department of Agriculture - Division of Water Resources at Elizabeth.Hickman@ks.gov or 785-564-6679.

