Kansas concealed carry applications lowest since 2006

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s office has reported the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since 2006.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office has reported over 3,100 applications for concealed carry licenses that were received in the 2020 fiscal year.

Schmidt says in the 2020 fiscal year, the Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 3,193 applications, which is the lowest number received in a fiscal year since the licensing program’s beginning in 2006.

According to Schmidt, this may be due to a legislative change in 2015 allowing eligible Kansans to carry without a concealed carry license.

The AG says that while the number of new applications has dropped, most residents that already have permits have been choosing to keep their licenses active which accounts for the CCLU’s 12,735 renewal applications during the last fiscal year.

Schmidt says licenses are still required in most states and that licenses from Kansas are recognized in 40 other states.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “Our work with other states ensures Kansas licensees can carry a handgun when they travel in many places outside of Kansas.”

Schmidt says he also encourages Kansans that want to carry firearms to look into training opportunities and reminds residents that choose to carry firearms that they need to comply with properly posted signage.

According to the AG’s office, over 90,000 Kansans currently have active concealed carry licenses.

For more information on the concealed carry licensing program visit the Attorney General’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.