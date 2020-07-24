Junction City accepting applications for CDBG-CV funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Junction City is now accepting applications for CDBG-CV funds.

The City of Junction City says it is now accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant funding. It says it has been given $132,000 to help small businesses with less than 50 people.

The City says the program was made to help local for-profit businesses in Junction City to keep jobs for low-to-moderate-income individuals. The COVID-19 funding will be able to help businesses with issues that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application packets are available at the City office at 700 N. Jefferson Street or by contacting allen.dinkel@jcks.com or tammy.melton@jcks.com or by calling 785-238-2591 Ext 300.

