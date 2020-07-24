Friday night forecast: The heat continues through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat remains the big story through the weekend with heat indices that will continue to range from the upper 90s to as hot as 105°. Sunday is still looking to be the hottest day. Storm chances will be minimal through Sunday with storms increasing Sunday night as a cold front pushes through.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with highs closer to the mid 90s in several spots. The question is whether there are showers/storms near the Nebraska border or not. Most of the rain does stay in Nebraska before the cold front pushes south Sunday night increasing the storm chance.

This cold front will bring scattered showers/storms Sunday night into Monday with cooler highs in the 80s. While there may be a few strong to severe storms with a hail/wind threat, flooding may end up being the primary concern.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by a pop up shower/storm this afternoon, most spots will remain dry. Stay hydrated. Keep an eye on the forecast for the potential for storms during the day Sunday especially in the afternoon however most spots will remain dry until Sunday night. Consider a Plan B for staying inside on Monday. There is a chance some areas may have several dry hours however low confidence on when and where.

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly Sunday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

