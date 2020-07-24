Former Senate President Dick Bond passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas Senate President Dick Bond has passed away.

Governor Laura Kelly says the former Kansas Senate President, Dick Bond, has passed away.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Dick Bond,” says Governor Kelly. “Dick’s leadership in the Senate was guided by his strong Kansas values, and his commitment to Kansas’ education system, improving health care, and working across the aisle served as a model for every member of the Legislature."

The Governor says she passes on her condolences to Bond’s surviving wife Sue and their family.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.