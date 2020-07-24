Five Washburn student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Washburn student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the university announced Friday.

Washburn says all five student-athletes have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks, and everyone who has been in contact with them has been notified.

“Most of the players who did test positive had not shown any symptoms,”a release from the university said. " None of the student athletes were living on campus.”

The school adds most student-athletes are not yet back on campus due to the MIAA delaying all practice to Aug. 31 and games until Sept. 28.

“All student athletes, coaches and athletic staff have been following strict guidelines mandating social distancing and the use of face masks. Those guidelines were put in place when the university made face masks mandatory on July 13, 2020,” the school wrote. “What’s more, staff in the athletic facilities are disinfecting equipment and encouraging the frequent use of hand sanitizer.”

The university is working with the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to establish reporting procedures prior to the return of students Aug. 11. Most of the school’s classes will be offered in both hybrid and remote formats as well.

