Coroner’s preliminary report released in Douglas Co. crash

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coroner’s preliminary report has been released in a Douglas County crash that occurred in June killing six people.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has received the coroner’s preliminary report for those that died in the June 18 crash on Highway 40 in Douglas County.

This week we received the coroner’s preliminary report for the individuals in the June 18, 2020 fatality crash on Hwy...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 24, 2020

The Sheriff’s office says the report confirms the identity of those who died and allows it to finalize their death investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the wreck happened just south of Lawrence on Highway 49, just west of Highway 59, deemed “the K-10 bypass” around 6:40 p.m.

Law enforcement says a white 2009 Ford Fusion was driving westbound and entered the eastbound lane and hit a black 2018 GMC Acadia. According to officers, the sole occupant of the Acadia, Christine Wiseman, 41, survived the crash.

The Sheriff’s office says the six people in the Ford Fusion were killed in the crash as they were traveling on a return trip from Florida to Topeka and have been confirmed to be Anico Kirk, 30, Maruice Ross, Jr., 28, Felecia Harvey, 49, Yamel Kirk, 11, Umariel Lee, 9, and Nay’Liyah Cay, 4.

The Sheriff’s office says it has received questions as to why it did not release the identities or more information sooner after the accident and says in response, “investigations take time and it would be irresponsible for any law enforcement agency to release identities before they are confirmed by a coroner.”

The Sheriff’s office says when a community experiences a tragic accident there are may questions and it is natural to want answers to them right away, however, it is dedicated to providing the most accurate information possible which takes time.

