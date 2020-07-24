Chief Justice pushes back reinstatement date for time limitations and deadlines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert is pushing back her reinstatement date for time limitations and deadlines.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert says she has adjusted her plan to reinstate time limits and deadlines that apply to conducting or processing judicial proceedings.

Luckert says she had announced June 29 her plan to reinstate most time requirements which would have been effective Aug. 3, assuming that all district courts would be able to hold in-person services at that time.

Luckert says due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in multiple jurisdictions, some courts have decided to close offices to the public and her response is to adjust her previous timeline and is now planning to provide her new plan on Aug. 3.

According to Luckert, reinstatement will not be before Aug. 17.

“My actions to suspend some deadlines and time limitations at the beginning of the pandemic were to uphold peoples’ legal and constitutional rights while courts made changes to case processing to adhere to public health guidelines,” Luckert said. “All district courts are now able to process cases remotely, but I need to be sure all courts can also provide some level of in-person service before I reinstate timelines and deadlines.”

Luckert says she is giving this updated because she wants to make sure Kansans and attorneys have proper notice of the plan to reinstate statutes of limitation and other deadlines. She says once reinstated, courts, attorneys and self-represented parties have to be ready to move cases forward or accept the consequences for missing deadlines, which can cause a case to be dismissed.

According to Luckert, the plan to push back the reinstatement would include statutory speedy trial dates in criminal cases, the time requirements for filing actions under K.S.A. 60-1501 and K.S.A. 60-1507, and time requirements for processing limited actions cases.

Luckert says while statutes of limitations and statutory time standards or deadlines have been suspended, courts are still processing cases and all state courts are using many topes of proceedings using videoconferencing technology which has greatly reduced the need for in-person hearings.

