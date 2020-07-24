Bridge inspection set for K-4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation will start bridge inspection work on K-4.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will start bridge inspection work on K-4 over the Kansas River in Topeak on Monday, July 27, to Wednesday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

KDOT says traffic will be directed by a flagger throughout the work area and drivers should expect slow-moving traffic and delays. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

KDOT says it is urging all drivers to be alert and listen to warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

To stay aware of all road construction projects throughout Kansas visit Kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

