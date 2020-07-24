Advertisement

Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house in Pa.

Nathan Quidetto was held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.
Nathan Quidetto was held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A man angry over a botched drug deal fired several shots into a Pennsylvania residence where he mistakenly thought someone involved in the deal lived, authorities said, killing a woman who was asleep in her bed.

Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, whose last known address was in Unity, remains held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

Quidetto was riding in a vehicle that was stopped by police in Unity on Wednesday, and authorities learned he was wanted on warrants for drug delivery charges. He was later taken to the Kiski Valley state police barracks, and he eventually admitted to the shooting that occurred early Monday in Derry, authorities said.

Quidetto wanted to scare someone who was involved in the botched drug deal but drove to "the completely wrong residence, not even close to being at the right house," a state police spokesman said. He then fired several shots at the home around 4 a.m. before driving away.

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom at the time. Squib's husband told police that his wife awoke and thought she'd been bitten by something, but he saw she was bleeding from her upper chest and asked their two children to call 911.

Squib was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her husband and children were not injured.

Authorities would not disclose specific details regarding what led them to believe Quidetto was involved in the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

National

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Dashboard camera captured the moment a Michigan police officer saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

News

‘Wrong direction!‘: Kansas’ top health official reports 1005 new cases, 18 new deaths

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Kansas’ top health official and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: 17 minutes ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

Latest News

News

Kansas concealed carry applications lowest since 2006

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Attorney General’s office has reported the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since 2006.

News

TPD investigating burglary at The White Linen

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police say they are investigating the overnight burglary of The White Linen restaurant.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

News

Supreme Court affirms murder conviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published a handful of decisions, including an affirmation of a murder conviction.

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

National

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A balloon a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.