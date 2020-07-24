Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house in Pa.

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A man angry over a botched drug deal fired several shots into a Pennsylvania residence where he mistakenly thought someone involved in the deal lived, authorities said, killing a woman who was asleep in her bed.

Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, whose last known address was in Unity, remains held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

Quidetto was riding in a vehicle that was stopped by police in Unity on Wednesday, and authorities learned he was wanted on warrants for drug delivery charges. He was later taken to the Kiski Valley state police barracks, and he eventually admitted to the shooting that occurred early Monday in Derry, authorities said.

Quidetto wanted to scare someone who was involved in the botched drug deal but drove to "the completely wrong residence, not even close to being at the right house," a state police spokesman said. He then fired several shots at the home around 4 a.m. before driving away.

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom at the time. Squib's husband told police that his wife awoke and thought she'd been bitten by something, but he saw she was bleeding from her upper chest and asked their two children to call 911.

Squib was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her husband and children were not injured.

Authorities would not disclose specific details regarding what led them to believe Quidetto was involved in the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

