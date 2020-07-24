Advertisement

AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the offer told The Associated Press on Friday.

Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offer has not been made public. The amount of the stipend has not been made available.

The players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, with the NFLPA executive committee voting unanimously in favor. But the 32 team player representatives must vote on it, one person said.

Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week. Already, the sides have agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80. The league also offered an extended acclimation period of 18 days for players, given that the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all offseason on-field activities at team facilities.

Economic issues remain a key talking point. Those discussions center on how to handle revenue losses that would result from games played without fans or even canceled games due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Five Washburn student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Five Washburn student-athletes tested positive this week for COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

Sports

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three Emporia State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during second round of PCR testing, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

KU football resumes workouts

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The KU football team is back to workouts after temporarily suspending them July 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sports

KSHSAA releases safety guidelines, delays fall sports start date decision

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell and Mitchel Summers
The Kansas State High School Activities Association will survey district superintendents before they decide on a fall sports start date, the organization’s executive board announced Wednesday.

Sports

K-State’s Peyton Williams nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Former K-State and Topeka-native Peyton Williams has been nominated by K-State Athletics for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor.

Sports

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.