Advertisement

Wichita school board votes to start classes after Labor Day

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Thursday, July 24, 2020: The Wichita School Board voted Thursday to delay the start of the school year until after Labor Day. The measure now moves on to the district’s calendar committee which will decide whether students will return to class on Sept. 8 or 9.

The district said it would cost $1.5 million to $2 million daily to pay teachers and building staff beyond their contracts. The calendar committee has now been tasked with meeting state standards for instructional time without going into June.

New teachers will still report Aug. 3 and 4. All teachers will start Aug. 5.

Enrollment is now open for all students and parents have been asked to complete the process right away. Parents are also asked to fill out the free and reduced lunch form which is now available on the site. The district said it has over 30,000 who qualify for the federal funding and only 250 forms have been filled out.

The board approved three learning options for students on Thursday: on-site, myRemote and Education Imagine Academy due to the moderate level of COVID-19 restrictions in place for Wichita and Sedgwick County.

ONSITE LEARNING will include students returning to school with physical bell times and schedule and health safety guidelines. Social distancing will include staggered passing periods, cohort isolation in elementary schools and plans to eliminate large gatherings of students in hallways and common areas in secondary schools.

MySCHOOL REMOTE (K-12) will allow students to enroll in their neighborhood or magnet schools. Technology devices provided to students and they will participate in a full traditional school day online. Daily lessons for elementary school students will include face to face interaction with a teacher. Secondary students will receive daily face to face interaction with teachers for every class period. Attendance will also be taken daily in each course.

EDUCATION IMAGINE ACADEMY (K-12) is a fulltime virtual school. Technology devices would be provided to students. Online course offerings and electives would provide an individualized experience for each student including – flexible timeframe for completion of assignments and the flexibility to work outside of regular school hours. Students will be assessed on the same standards and competencies as they would in a traditional classroom. Online interaction with staff will be based on the student’s learning pace, academic and social, emotional needs. Students could transfer back to their base school assignment at the end of the semester.

FULL REMOTE LEARNING is the model the district said it would shift to if Wichita and Sedgwick County were in the highest level of community restrictions as defined in collaboration with Sedgwick County Health Department. Full remote learning would mimic myRemote learning and include all students if an affected space, a school or the entire district were forced to close for any period of time due to COVID-19. All students Pre-K to grade 12 will receive a technology device this fall, which will help them if the district needs to pivot to full remote learning.

The Wichita School Board will meet next Thursday (July 30) to finalize health and safety elements of the Future Ready Return to School Plan and approve the 2020-2021 calendar.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will meet Thursday to finalize its plan for starting the 2020-2021 school year. The board will look at three options: in-person instruction, as well as two virtual-learning options.

The first option is in-person instruction. The second is virtual instruction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on the grade level. The third option is virtual instruction with flexible hours.

The school district will ask the board to pass the three options and parents will then be asked to decide which option they want for their children. Parents wanting their children to start the year physically in the classroom will be asked to confirm that choice as soon as possible so the district can plan for staffing. Information on how parents need to notify the district should come with Thursday’s school board meeting.

A split vote from the Kansas Board of Education on Wednesday turned down Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s planned executive order to start schools across the state after Labor Day. With the starting date up to individual districts, some parents in USD 259 are pushing the district to start after the early-September holiday as Kelly recommended.

“I really think September, maybe even later,” one Wichita mother said Wednesday. “We’re closing bars down again, there’s more cases than there was even last month, so it just makes me kinda nervous. Like, we can’t go out, we’re limiting gatherings, buy my child is safe to go in a school?

The Wichita school district said the board of education will not likely make a start-date decision at its meeting Thursday.

From the district’s feedback, a majority of parents want kids in the classroom, but some still are hesitant.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Standoff ends after attempted kidnapping

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a suspect in an attempted kidnapping barricaded themselves inside a home.

News

VSV reaches 20 Kansas counties

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus has now been identified in 20 Kansas counties.

News

Topeka Church hosts Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Free Methodist Church will host the Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 25.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MOMS Leave Act passes Senate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran backed bill, Moms of Military Service Leave Act, has been passed by the U.S. Senate.

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran helps introduce bill helping small meatpackers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce a new bill that helps small meatpacking facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Kansas AG: Local officials can opt out of school mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hannah
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday that he believes both counties and local school districts can exempt themselves from Gov. Laura Kelly’s coronavirus-inspired order requiring schools to have staff and students wear masks.

News

In murder, 17-year-old driver sentenced to life term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Moments before Zachary Jacob McFall was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison in the shooting death of a 16-year-old youth, McFall’s defense attorney noted Thursday he had nothing positive to say about his 17-year-old client.

News

2 Kansas State graduates file lawsuit over campus closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two Kansas State University graduates claim in a lawsuit against the university that they did not get the education they paid for after classes went online in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Inmate at Norton Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced Thursday that an inmate at the Norton Correctional Facility’s (NCF) Stockton Satellite Facility tested positive for COVID-19.