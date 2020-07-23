Wednesday’s Child: Eddie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the midst of this election year, this Wednesday’s Child who loves to talk and share his opinions.

Nine-year-old Eddie is smart and athletic. He enjoys gymnastics, skating and soccer. Eddie also likes to play video games and watch YouTube videos on his tablet.

While he didn’t mention politics as a career, he did mention becoming a teacher or police officer when he grows up. Eddie also talks about his faith. He says his main goal is to share the word of God with others.

Eddie would like to be adopted by a christian family with pets – he loves animals.

His case worker says, “Eddie is brilliant! He makes good grades in school and really enjoys science and math.”

To see if Eddie, or other kids in need of adoption, would be a good addition to your family, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430, or go to AdoptKSKids.org.

