Ward-Meade Garden Glow replaces 2020 Apple Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ward-Meade Garden Glow will replace the 2020 Apple Festival at Old Prairie Town and the Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.

The Parks Department says the Garden Glow features lighted displays and huge illuminated flowers.

According to the Department, Garden Glow can be seen Oct. 2-11 from 7-10 p.m. each night and admission is a $5 donation while children five years old and under are free.

“Apple Festival is a very interactive event with a lot of question and answer education, close contact and touching of vendor goods,” said John Bell, recreation supervisor for Old Prairie Town. “With Garden Glow, we are still able to offer a great event to the community with appropriate safety guidelines in place.”

The Department says the Tulips at Twilight feature will not be the only exhibit on display, it will also feature never before seen displays in addition.

