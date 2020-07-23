Advertisement

2 top KHP Troopers let go, complaints against Col. Jones investigated

(Phil Anderson)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced two top Troopers in the Kansas Highway Patrol have been let go, and an investigation into complaints against Col. Herman Jones.

They say Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman are no longer employed with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“The staff changes are part of Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones’ efforts to make the Kansas Highway Patrol as effective as possible in achieving the agency’s mission,” said the release.

In response to a question from the Associated Press about how the departures of the two troopers relate to the investigation, Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Dean said in an email that “their performance and leadership was unsatisfactory and did not meet the standards set by their superiors.” He did not elaborate.

The Governor also called in an independent law firm to investigate claims against Col. Jones. They include complaints of sexual harassment, complaints of misuse of a state aircraft, and complaints of gender discrimination.

The firm of Fisher, Patterson, Sayler & Smith, LLP was used to conduct the independent investigation.

“My administration has a responsibility to make sure the agency and leadership are living up to the values that Kansans expect,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Kansas Highway Patrol is our state’s premiere law enforcement agency, and they have a responsibility to meet the standard that comes with this position. While my confidence in the men and women who make up our force of troopers has never wavered, there is no question that there were cultural issues and a lack of accountability that go back years. I believed when I appointed him, that Colonel Jones was the right man for the job and my belief has been reaffirmed. He has my full support.”

Here are their findings:

Complaints of sexual harassment in the form of unwanted/unwelcome physical contact and verbal comments.

  • These complaints were raised by three KHP employees and generally alleged that Colonel Jones greeted the employees by slapping their backs, shaking their hands, patting their shoulders, hugging, standing close to the employee, and sometimes making awkward comments that were not of a sexual nature.
  • Investigators interviewed the complainants, other witnesses, and Colonel Jones. The employees did not allege that the physical contact or comments were of a sexual nature. Colonel Jones was interviewed and indicated that he did not know the physical nature of the greetings made the employees uncomfortable and would avoid such contact in the future.
  • The investigation exonerates Col. Jones with respect to the complaints of sexual harassment/discrimination.

Complaints of misuse of a state aircraft.

  • Another complaint alleged that Colonel Jones misused a state aircraft for his family to travel on vacation.
  • Investigators interviewed witnesses, obtained flight logs, and interviewed Colonel Jones.
  • The investigation determined that Colonel Jones has used a state aircraft only twice. In Spring 2019 he flew to Pratt for a funeral of a law enforcement officer in Greensburg and flew back to Wichita for a graduation ceremony. This was state business and an appropriate use of the aircraft. Colonel Jones also used a state aircraft in July 2019 to return early from a vacation in Eagle, Colorado, so that he could attend a Governor’s Cabinet meeting. The vacation had been scheduled and paid for long before Colonel Jones was appointed KHP Superintendent, and the Governor’s Cabinet meeting was mandatory for all Cabinet members. Colonel Jones left his vacation several days early to return to work and none of his family accompanied him on the flight. This was also an appropriate use of the aircraft for state business.

Complaint of gender discrimination.

  • Another complaint involved a KHP employee arising from a number of unrelated administrative actions. The employee did not initially feel any of the actions were motivated by gender discrimination. The employee raised the issue to Human Resources after another employee suggested an action may have been the result of gender bias.
  • The investigators interviewed the employee, Colonel Jones, and other witnesses.
  • The investigation determined Colonel Jones’ administrative actions and decisions were not motivated by gender discrimination but were instead consistent with various KHP policy and accountability priorities.

