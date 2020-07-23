Topeka Church hosts Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Free Methodist Church will host the Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 25.

The church says that it is a member of the Harvester’s network and those that plan to visit the mobile food pantry should arrive by 9 a.m. since food is often distributed by 10 a.m.

Topeka Free Methodist says it will hold the food pantry in the its parking lot at 3450 SE Indiana Ave.

According to the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will pass out food for families that are in need of emergency food assistance.

It says the produce heavy distribution will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis and families will be asked how many individuals live in their home, and volunteers will distribute the food directly into vehicles.

