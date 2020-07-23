Thursday forecast: Similar if not a few degrees warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures for the next several days will be in the low-mid 90s with Sunday being the hottest day. A cold front pushes through Sunday night which will bring a round of showers/storms to begin the week and highs back down in the 80s where it may stay for much of the week.

Speaking of rain, the next best chance won’t be until Sunday night into Monday however we can’t rule out a pop up shower/storm today but especially tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected however be aware of the lightning threat.

The biggest uncertainty in the forecast is rain chances beyond Monday next week with a lower chance Tuesday and Wednesday (dry in the 8 day) although can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm. The better chance does exist by Thursday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Latest models are hinting at pop up showers/storms east of HWY 75 after 3pm but mainly near the Missouri border just outside the WIBW viewing area.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: May have some sun early otherwise increasing clouds with a chance for pop up showers/storms in the afternoon. This could occur anywhere however most spots will remain dry. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

This weekend while it remains dry for most spots there may be rain all around us in western Kansas, Nebraska and in Missouri so the question is will there be cloud cover spilling into our area which may keep temperature slightly cooler than expected. Other than a slight chance of storms late Sunday afternoon near the Nebraska border it’ll remain dry until after sunset as rain from Nebraska continues to make its way into Kansas through Monday with the cold front.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by a pop up shower/storm this afternoon however it is a slightly better chance tomorrow. Stay hydrated. If there was a day to consider a Plan B for staying inside due to rain it would be Monday however there still remains a chance a portion of the day is dry. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

