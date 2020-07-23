Thursday forecast: Hot again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Friday’s storm chance is minimal. Confidence remains low based on what the models have shown the past couple days however because most models have a potential for rain in the latest model run I have the rain chance in the 8 day.

This weekend’s heat continues to build with highs in the mid 90s especially by Sunday where heat indices may end up being around 105°.

Storms could develop as early as Sunday night however do have the storms in the 8 day holding off until Monday lasting into Monday night with uncertainty for Tuesday on if the storm chance lingers. Temperatures will be able to cool down from the weekend heat, rain or not, with highs back down in the 80s.

It’s not a 0% chance of rain the rest of the week so don’t be caught off guard if showers or storms develop despite the official forecast dry. When and where any rain may develop is unknown. Stay aware, keep your eyes to the sky and the radar. If you have plans outdoors this weekend, start hydrating now. While it will technically be slightly cooler than last weekend there will be less clouds so it may seem hotter.

