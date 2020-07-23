Advertisement

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Emporia State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

All three were asymptomatic and had not yet started voluntary summer workouts.

ESU says all student-athletes who test positive will be medically managed following the guidance of the CDC, State of Kansas, Lyon County, the NCAA and the university.

“Just based on the numbers across the country, we assumed there would probably be some positive results during our testing,” said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser said. “We have and will continue to follow the procedures in place to allow our student-athletes to return to training.”

So far, 86 student-athletes in total have been tested.

