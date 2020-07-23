Advertisement

Teen, 14, survives lightning strike while vacationing with family in Fla.

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) - A Texas teenager is in the hospital recovering after he was struck in the chest by lightning while on vacation with his family at a Florida beach.

Parents Barbara and Jeremiah Brewer describe last Thursday on Siesta Key as an enjoyable day, as they and their kids, Ashley and 14-year-old Jacob, enjoyed some fun and sun. Then, the storm rolled in.

“I was walking ahead of Jacob, but I saw the flash of light. I could smell the singed air around me and this instant, incredible crack,” Jeremiah Brewer said.

Jacob Brewer, 14, is recovering at a Florida hospital after he was struck in the chest by lightning while leaving the beach with his family.
As the family was walking back to the parking area, lightning struck. They were all in close proximity to one another at the time, but Jacob suffered the worst blow.

“The next thing you know, we were all on the ground, and I had ringing in my ear. I looked over, and my son, Jacob, had a huge hole in his shirt from where he got hit by lightning,” Barbara Brewer said.

A good Samaritan began CPR on the teenager; then a Sarasota deputy stepped in. When paramedics arrived, they rushed Jacob to the hospital. He is still hospitalized, recovering but listed in serious condition. Doctors told the family the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited through his foot.

Jacob’s parents know his recovery won’t happen overnight, but they’re just happy he’s alive. They say it’s amazing he survived at all, and Jeremiah Brewer calls it a “miracle.”

“To me, there’s no doubt in my mind: it’s a miracle that he’s alive, that he’s been alive every morning now since. He’s breathing, and he’s actually trying to communicate to us with hand gestures,” he said.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help the Brewers with hospital expenses. It has raised more than $26,000.

The family is now warning other Florida tourists about how quickly storms can roll in. They say if you see clouds in the distance, consider packing up. When Jacob was struck, the storm still seemed far away, and there were hundreds of people on the beach.

Meteorologist Steve Jerve says to get inside as quickly as possible if you’re hearing thunder.

“These storms move very fast and develop very quickly, and the lightning danger is there imminently. So, the idea is to try to get indoors, inside a car, inside a home, as quickly as possible,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WFLA, Brewer Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

