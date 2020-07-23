Advertisement

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.
In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.(CNN, Pool)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMBF) - Swifties, get ready!

A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

In a tweet this morning Swift said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into this new album entitled “folklore.”

This will be Swift’s eighth released studio album.

It comes as a bit of a surprise. Swift had not made any previous announcements or mentions of an upcoming album release.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift said.

Within one hour of her announcement on Twitter the post had more than 154,000 comments and retweets.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

Updated: moments ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

News

Standoff ends after attempted kidnapping

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a suspect in an attempted kidnapping barricaded themselves inside a home.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

News

VSV reaches 20 Kansas counties

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus has now been identified in 20 Kansas counties.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

News

Topeka Church hosts Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Free Methodist Church will host the Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 25.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

News

MOMS Leave Act passes Senate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran backed bill, Moms of Military Service Leave Act, has been passed by the U.S. Senate.