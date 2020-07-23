Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

(WMBF) - Swifties, get ready!

A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

In a tweet this morning Swift said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into this new album entitled “folklore.”

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

This will be Swift’s eighth released studio album.

It comes as a bit of a surprise. Swift had not made any previous announcements or mentions of an upcoming album release.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift said.

Within one hour of her announcement on Twitter the post had more than 154,000 comments and retweets.

