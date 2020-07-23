Advertisement

SUV crashes into power pole Thursday morning in East Topeka

No serious injuries were reported when a black Honda CRV hit a wooden power pole Thursday morning in the 2000 block of S.E. 6th Avenue in Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a power pole in East Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. in front of a house at 2008 S.E. 6th Ave. The location was just east of S.E. 6th and California Avenue.

Police at the scene said a black Honda CRV jumped the curb on the north side of the street, smashed into a wooden power pole and then plowed through a chain-link fence in front of the residence.

The car, which had extensieve front-end damage, came to rest facing southwest in the front yard of the house.

The wooden power pole was splintered about halfway from the ground.

Police said the driver of the Honda had minor injuries but refused ambulance transportation to a local hospital.

Evergy power crews had arrived on the scene by 9:45 a.m. to make repairs.

The top portion of the wooden power pole had fallen across the westbound lane of S.E. 6th.

Both east-and westbound traffic was allowed to proceed on S.E. 6th as crews investigated the crash.

