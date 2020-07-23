Standoff ends after attempted kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a suspect in an attempted kidnapping barricaded themselves inside a home.

TPD says they were called to the 1200 block of SE Monroe St. at around 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, the woman ran into a home in the 100 block of SE Monroe St. and would not come out.

A response team and crisis negotiators were called in to negotiate with the woman to come out.

She was taken into custody around 4:00p.m.

Police have not released her name, or possible charges.

