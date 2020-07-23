Moran approves Senate passage of NDAA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, says the Senate has passed the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

“The men and women serving in our military work every day to keep us safe here at home and to defend our freedoms from threats around the world. The NDAA includes a pay raise for our troops, invests in the development of new technology, weapons and cybersecurity and provides resources to help our military families thrive. I am especially pleased that this year’s NDAA included my priorities to enable women serving in the National Guard and Reserve to receive maternity leave, honor fallen Big Red One soldiers from Fort Riley and authorize a study on the causes of high unemployment rates among post-9/11 female veterans.”

Senator Moran says his priorities for the FY2021 NDAA are as follows:

A rule making sure that women in the National Guard and Reserve are eligible to receive six weeks of maternity leave which is equal to their active-duty counterparts.

A rule allowing the names of First Infantry Division Soldiers, or Big Red One Soldiers, killed in action during Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn are added to the First Division Monument on the White House grounds.

A rule directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to study why post 9/11 female veterans experience higher rates of unemployment than males.

A rule expanding mental health care services for members of the National Guard and Reserve.

A rule investing in the national semiconductor supply chain, which makes the nation less dependent on foreign technology.

