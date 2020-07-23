Advertisement

Sen. Moran helps introduce bill helping small meatpackers

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce a new bill that helps small meatpacking facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says he and Amy Klobuchar have introduced new legislation that would provide grants to meat processors to make improvements for federal inspections called the Requiring Assistance to Meat Processors for Upgrading Plants Act.

Moran says currently meatpacking facilities can only make sales in other states if they are inspected by a federal entity. Those that are state inspected are only allowed to sell their products within the state they are from, and custom-exempt processors can only process livestock for the exclusive use of the livestock owner.

According to Moran, this bill would make grants available to meatpacking plants for planning activities, facility upgrades and other necessary improvements to meet federal requirements for inspections which increases market opportunities and encourages interstate commerce.

“The importance of meatpacking facilities in Kansas has been especially clear during this pandemic as they work to meet growing, nationwide demand for quality meat,” said Sen. Moran. “The RAMP-UP Act provides small packers with the tools they need to meet federal standards in order to expand their customer base. By increasing small packer capacity and production, this legislation will strengthen the food supply chain for consumers and give cattle producers in Kansas more options to market their livestock.”

“Our rural economies have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This legislation is a critical step in helping our small, local meat processors access new markets and reach a wider customer base by selling their products in different states. It will also provide consumers with more choices and farmers with more flexibility when marketing their livestock. Especially in this time of crisis, we must work to support a strong and competitive agricultural supply chain for both producers and consumers.”

Moran says he recently introduced the Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief COVID-19 Act which supports small, meatpacking pants that are federally inspected and operating longer hours throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep supply chains moving.

According to Moran, Collin Peterson the House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Rep. Frank Lucas introduced companion legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives.

