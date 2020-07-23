One injured in ATV crash Wednesday afternoon in Lyon County

ALLEN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 105 E. 5th in Allen, which is located about 15 miles north of Emporia.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope tells KVOE that LifeSave air ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.

Additional details, including the victim’s name and condition, weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.