Nothing Bundt Cakes holds soft opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now enjoy a fresh-baked cake without having to heat up their ovens.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, located at 2121 SW Wanamaker, held their soft opening on Wednesday. Their official grand opening will be on August 21; after that, they’ll be open from 10 am to 7 pm during the week, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays.

Owner and manager Connie Casper says the cakes come in 11 different flavors and 40 different decorated styles, but there’s one thing that sets them above the rest: Casper says the cakes are made with real ingredients like butter and cream cheese, and are “made with care every single day”.

During the store’s official grand opening in August, 20 percent of the day’s proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

