‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

On Wednesday, Larry Kelly walked out of a medical facility for the first time since March, surrounded by loved ones.

“It’s 128 days,” he said.

Friends and family are calling him “Miracle Larry.”

“I’ve got to believe that it’s my own willpower, and all of their support,” he said, gesturing toward gathered medical staff and loved ones. “I believe that in my bones.”

The 64-year-old retired high school assistant principal was first hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 17.

He was on a ventilator for 51 days. At one point, family members were called to the hospital to say goodbye.

“It gets tough,” said his daughter Jackie Kelly. “You kind of have to hold on to as much hope as you can.”

But he didn’t give up, and neither did they.

“My wife saved my life,” Kelly said. “She wouldn’t let them pull the plug.”

For months, Kelly’s wife held onto the last words he texted her before he was put on a ventilator.

“I said, ‘I promise I’ll never stop fighting,’ and I kept my promise,” Kelly said.

He opened his eyes on Easter Sunday to so much support, especially from medical staff, Kelly’s sister Jen-Marie Kovalevich said.

“I will forever, forever be indebted to those people,” she said.

Kelly said the first thing that gave him hope was knowing a sign saying “Let’s go Miracle Larry” was at Dive Bar, his favorite bar in town.

So, on his journey home Wednesday from the New Jewish Home facility, he had to stop and see the sign in person.

“That was the first indication I existed,” Kelly told Dive Bar owner Lee Seinfeld. “I was so moved that you put that sign up.”

“Without regulars, without people like Larry, we don’t exist, so he’s part of our family,” Seinfeld said.

It was an emotional day for everyone, including Kelly’s brother Danny.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night, because I was so excited about today,” he said.

As for Kelly, he was looking forward to his first meal outside of a medical facility.

"I don't know if you've ever had nursing home food, but..." he joked.

Kelly also shared this message: “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, so please wear your mask.”

“Miracle Larry” said he’s excited to celebrate his 65th birthday next month, and to start writing about his experience battling the coronavirus.

“Never stop fighting,” he said. “No matter how tough life gets, you know, don’t give up.”

