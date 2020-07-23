Advertisement

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer on Thursday, saying the government retaliated against him for planning to release a book critical of Trump before November’s election.

Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said during a telephone conference.

Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from prison to home confinement by 2 p.m. on Friday.

"How can I take any other inference than that it's retaliatory?" Hellerstein asked prosecutors, who insisted in court papers and again Thursday that Probation Department officers did not know about the book when they wrote a provision of home confinement that severely restricted Cohen's public communications.

"I've never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release," the judge said. "Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this ... unless there was a retaliatory purpose?"

In ruling, Hellerstein said he made the "finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory." He added: "And it's retaliatory for his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish the book."

Cohen, 53, sued federal prison officials and Attorney General William Barr on Monday, saying he was ordered back to prison because he was writing a book: "Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump."

In a written declaration, Cohen said his book "will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President's behavior behind closed doors," including a description of anti-Semitic and "virulently racist remarks" against Black leaders including President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first Black president.

He said he worked openly on his manuscript until May at Otisville's prison library and discussed his book with prison officials. He said he was told in April that a lawyer for the Trump Organization, where he worked for a decade, was claiming he was barred from publishing his book by a non-disclosure agreement. Cohen disputes that.

Cohen has been in isolation at an Otisville, New York, prison camp, quarantined while prison authorities ensure he does not have the coronavirus.

Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment on Hellerstein's ruling.

Cohen's attorney, Danya Perry, said in a statement that Hellerstein's order was "a victory for the First Amendment" and showed that the government cannot block a book critical of the president as a condition of release to home confinement. "This principle transcends politics and we are gratified that the rule of law prevails," she said.

Cohen was released in May along with other prisoners as authorities tried to slow the spread of the COVID-19 in federal prisons.

He was one year into a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

Campaign finance charges related to his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

Updated: moments ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

News

Standoff ends after attempted kidnapping

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a suspect in an attempted kidnapping barricaded themselves inside a home.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

News

VSV reaches 20 Kansas counties

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus has now been identified in 20 Kansas counties.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

News

Topeka Church hosts Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Free Methodist Church will host the Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 25.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

News

MOMS Leave Act passes Senate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran backed bill, Moms of Military Service Leave Act, has been passed by the U.S. Senate.