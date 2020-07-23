Man arrested for fatal June crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

51-Year-old Tommy Sherrill, Sr., was taken into custody today from the 500 block of Golden Ave. He was booked for 2nd degree reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Topeka Police responded to a crash at Billard Airport around 9:40 a.m. June 30th.

The driver of a motorcycle was located suffering from life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

TPD says an investigation showed that Sherill was involved in the incident.

