Man arrested for fatal June crash

Sherrill was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a June motorcycle crash
Sherrill was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a June motorcycle crash(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in June.

51-Year-old Tommy Sherrill, Sr., was taken into custody today from the 500 block of Golden Ave. He was booked for 2nd degree reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Topeka Police responded to a crash at Billard Airport around 9:40 a.m. June 30th.

The driver of a motorcycle was located suffering from life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

TPD says an investigation showed that Sherill was involved in the incident.

