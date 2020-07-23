Advertisement

Lyndon law enforcement is investigating a vandalism incident at Lyndon High School’s football field

Damage to the football field allegedly done by a truck that drove onto the field in the early morning of Tuesday, July 21.
Damage to the football field allegedly done by a truck that drove onto the field in the early morning of Tuesday, July 21.(USD 421)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Lyndon School District said in the early morning hours of July 21, a truck removed the gate and barrier to the entrance of the football complex. 

A truck allegedly drove onto the football field and did donuts and cut several kiddies in the grass.

Repairs on the field will begin Monday morning and school officials believe the field will be ready to be played on for the football season.  

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

