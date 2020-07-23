Lyndon law enforcement is investigating a vandalism incident at Lyndon High School’s football field

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Lyndon School District said in the early morning hours of July 21, a truck removed the gate and barrier to the entrance of the football complex.

A truck allegedly drove onto the football field and did donuts and cut several kiddies in the grass.

Repairs on the field will begin Monday morning and school officials believe the field will be ready to be played on for the football season.

