KDHE, KDWPT release advisories for Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have released advisories for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

Warning Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County (upgraded from watch) Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County South Lake, Johnson County (new) Wilderness Lake, Johnson County (new) Peter Pan Pond, Lyon County Marion County Lake, Marion County Marion Reservoir, Marion County (upgraded from watch) Cheney Reservoir, Reno/Kingman/Sedgwick Counties

Watch Mission Lake, Brown County Ford State Fishing Lake, Ford County Gathering Pond, Geary County Milford Lake Zone A, Zone B, Geary County Elkhorn Lake, Jackson County Tomahawk Park Lakes (all three), Johnson County (new) Unit G Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area, Linn County Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County Overbrook City Lake, Osage County Webster Reservoir, Rooks County Rock Garden Pond, Shawnee County

Advisories that have been lifted effective July 23: Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County (watch) Lebo City Park Lake, Coffey County (watch) Lovewell Reservoir, Jewell County (watch) Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County (watch) Washington State Fishing Lake, Washington County (watch)



The KDHE says when a warning is issued, it recommends the following precautions:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

According to the KDHE, a watch means blue-green algae has been detected and a harmful bloom is present or may develop. It says it encourages residents to avoid areas where algae is seen and to keep pets and livestock away from the water.

The KDHE says it recommends the following precautions be taken during a watch status:

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

The KDHE says it investigates public bodies of water for blue-green algae when it receives reports of potential algae blooms in lakes. It says credible observation and field samples help it to make the decision if a watch or a warning is made.

For more information on blue-green algae visit the KDHE website.

