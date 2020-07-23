Advertisement

In murder, 17-year-old driver sentenced to life term

(MGN)
By Steve Fry
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Moments before Zachary Jacob McFall was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison in the shooting death of a 16-year-old youth, McFall’s defense attorney noted Thursday he had nothing positive to say about his 17-year-old client.

McFall, who jurors convicted on March 20 of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joaquin McKinney, must serve 50 years in prison before he can be released from custody, Shawnee County District Court Judge David Debenham said.

Before McFall was sentenced, his defense attorney, James Chappas, called McKinney’s death another “senseless homicide,” and a matter of “kids killing kids.”Chappas said he was at a loss to say anything positive about McFall, saying McFall hasn’t shown any “remorse” or “repentance” or any loss in McFall’s death.

While McFall has been in custody, he has written a song about taking the life of McKinney, Chappas said.

Jurors found McFall guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

McFall received credit for 362 days he has been in custody before he was sentenced on Thursday.

McFall was convicted in the death of Joaquin McKinney, 16, who was fatally wounded on July 25, 2019, near S.E. 37th and Adams. McFall was 16 when McKinney was fatally shot during a car-to-car pursuit in southeast Topeka.

McFall was the driver of the car pursuing a car driven by McKinney, according to trial testimony.

Chappas said sentencing McFall to consecutive terms on the two murder counts would be “multiplicitous,” saying prosecutors presented the second murder count as an alternative charge.

In some murder cases, multiple murder counts are filed as alternative counts in the death of a victim, and jurors pick one or the other, not both.

Imposing two life terms in McKinney’s death would be “multiplicitous,” Debenham said, citing two cases.”I don’t think I have the authority to impose (a sentence) on count two,” the felony first-degree murder count, the judge said.

In sentencing McFall, Debenham imposed a life term of 50 years in the premeditated first-degree murder count and a concurrent term of 94 months in the conviction of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Debenham didn’t impose a sentence in the felony murder count, which carries a 25-year prison term. McFall will be 67 years old before he is eligible to be paroled from prison, the judge said, saying McFall can’t earn any “good time” on the life term to shave time from the sentence.

Dr. Alan Martinez, deputy Shawnee County District Coroner, testified a bullet struck the back of McKinney’s head, causing a lethal wound. McKinney also suffered a second gunshot wound that passed through his right thigh, which was survivable, a witness testified.

Two other co-defendants, Lavonte Deshone Johnson, 23, and Danny Kaye Williams, now 17, also are charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

The two are to appear in district court, Williams in August and Johnson in September.

