GOP candidates for 1st Congressional District take part in KWCH-hosted forum

By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH 12 Eyewitness News hosted Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Wednesday evening.

Three of the four Republican candidates seeking nomination for the U.S. District 1 seat in the Aug. 4 primary - Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann, and Jerry Molstad - were in-studio for the forum. Candidate Micahel Soetaert chose not to attend.

The candidates fielded several questions on a range of topics including trade, racial and social issues, and COVID-19 response at the national and state levels.

Democrats Kali Barnett and Christy Davis faced off on Tuesday. Watch that forum HERE.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

