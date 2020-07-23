Advertisement

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Kevin Trejo, 21, faces various charges for allegedly spitting into officers' drinks while working at a Starbucks location in Park Ridge, New Jersey.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARK RIDGE, N.J. (CNN) - Police from New Jersey have arrested a former Starbucks employee for allegedly spitting in the drinks of officers who visited the coffee shop.

Police say they received information about a week ago that 21-year-old Kevin Trejo spit in the drinks of officers at a Starbucks location in Park Ridge, New Jersey.

Trejo was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee meant for an officer and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.

The incident, which police say appears to have been isolated, happened around May 25.

Starbucks called the alleged behavior “reprehensible” and said it is not a reflection of how the company treats customers. The suspect is no longer an employee there.

“We have apologized to the Park Ridge Police Department. We want everyone who comes into our stores to receive a positive experience, and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if Trejo has legal representation.

Copyright 2020 Park Ridge, New Jersey, Police via CNN. All rights reserved.

