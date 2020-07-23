Advertisement

‘Fairadise’ continues in Riley County with livestock judging

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fair officials had to make numerous adjustments to the 4-H fair this year, due to COVID-19, including limiting public access to portions of the fair.

While 4-Hers were bringing in more exhibits for judging on Thursday, most of the project exhibit items left the fairgrounds after being judged.

In previous years, 4-H project exhibits would be on display for the public to walk through, to see what the young people of Riley County have worked on throughout the year.

Livestock animals are among the exhibits that will leave the fairgrounds after judging, but that requirement has shown no impact on the number of participants so far.

Thursday afternoon, 4-Hers with sheep brought in their animals to be checked in and weighed prior to the Thursday evening judging show.

“We think the interaction between the kids, between the 4-Hers, their parents, superintendents, judges…it’s all part of learning. I mean there’s a lot of life skills that go on here during the actual exhibition...that’s…that’s what we think is important.” Riley County Extension director, Gary Fike says.

All Livestock judging shows will be streamed live on the Riley County Extension Facebook page.

Livestock judging show schedule:

Thursday, July 23th –

6:00 pm – Sheep judging

Friday, July 24th –

1:00 pm – Poultry judging

6:00 pm – Swine judging

Saturday July 25th -

8:00 am – Dairy cattle judging

8:00 am – Rabbit judging

9:00 am – Dairy goat judging

11:00 am – Meat goat judging

5:30 pm – Bucket calf judging

6:00 pm – Beef cattle judging

Monday, July 27th -

6:45 pm – Livestock and Champion Foods auction

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

News

USD 501 sets up classroom model with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district's socially-distant classrooms will look like

News

New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.

News

Second Riley Co. alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
One of the two alligators stolen from a Manhattan store is back with them.

News

Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The gator was found in Wildcat Creek Thursday.

Latest News

News

Topeka businesses see boom despite pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Many downtown Topeka businesses have reported their highest revenue since the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

CBC tests Antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

News

2 top KHP Troopers let go, complaints against Col. Jones investigated

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Community Blood Center testing recovered COVID patients antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

Local

Bar owners assure Shawnee Co. commissioners health guidelines are being followed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Local bar owners assured Shawnee county commissioners Thursday they are following health guidelines amid the pandemic, but they want to make sure no more major changes will come to opening and service restrictions.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.