‘Fairadise’ continues in Riley County with livestock judging

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fair officials had to make numerous adjustments to the 4-H fair this year, due to COVID-19, including limiting public access to portions of the fair.

While 4-Hers were bringing in more exhibits for judging on Thursday, most of the project exhibit items left the fairgrounds after being judged.

In previous years, 4-H project exhibits would be on display for the public to walk through, to see what the young people of Riley County have worked on throughout the year.

Livestock animals are among the exhibits that will leave the fairgrounds after judging, but that requirement has shown no impact on the number of participants so far.

Thursday afternoon, 4-Hers with sheep brought in their animals to be checked in and weighed prior to the Thursday evening judging show.

“We think the interaction between the kids, between the 4-Hers, their parents, superintendents, judges…it’s all part of learning. I mean there’s a lot of life skills that go on here during the actual exhibition...that’s…that’s what we think is important.” Riley County Extension director, Gary Fike says.

All Livestock judging shows will be streamed live on the Riley County Extension Facebook page.

Livestock judging show schedule:

Thursday, July 23th –

6:00 pm – Sheep judging

Friday, July 24th –

1:00 pm – Poultry judging

6:00 pm – Swine judging

Saturday July 25th -

8:00 am – Dairy cattle judging

8:00 am – Rabbit judging

9:00 am – Dairy goat judging

11:00 am – Meat goat judging

5:30 pm – Bucket calf judging

6:00 pm – Beef cattle judging

Monday, July 27th -

6:45 pm – Livestock and Champion Foods auction

