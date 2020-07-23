Court gives teen life-sentence in McKinney murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Court has imposed a life sentence on a defendant in the McKinney murder case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the Shawnee Co. District Court has imposed in the case of State of Kansas v. Zachary Jacob McFall.

Kagay says McFall was charged in relation to the homicide of Joaquin McKinney in 2019.

According to the DA, on July 25, 2019, officers were called to SE 37th and Adams with reports of a drive-by shooting. He says reports said a blue vehicle was chasing a white vehicle East on 37th Street through the intersection of Adams when those inside the blue vehicle began shooting at the white vehicle.

Kagay says when officials arrived on the scene and found the white vehicle had an accident near SE 37th and Virginia. He says officers found McKinney unresponsive, in the driver’s seat, and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The DA says McKinney was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead that same day.

According to Kagay, the following investigation led to the arrest and charging of one adult and two minors, one of which was Zachary Jacob McFall.

Kagay says his office initiated proceedings to have both minors prosecuted as adults, which was approved by the Court.

The DA says in March of 2020, a Shawnee County jury found McFall guilty for three felonies: Murder in the First Degree, with Premeditation (Off-Grid Felony), Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle (Level 3 Felony), and an alternative charge of Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony).

According to Kagay, on Thursday, July 23, the Court imposed a life sentence for the crime, which requires McFall to serve a minimum of 50 years with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections before he is eligible for parole. He says the remainder of the sentence was ordered to be served concurrently.

Kagay says he is grateful for the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar, Deputy District Attorney Keith Henderson, as well as the entire trial team, for their work in prosecuting the case and the Topeka Police Department for their investigation.

According to the DA, Lavonte Deshone Johnson is charged with the same counts and his case was set for trial in July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown. He says Johnson’s case now has a hearing scheduled for September 10, 2020.

Similarly, Kagay says Danny Kaye Williams, also faces identical charges and his case is set for a motion hearing on August 11, 2020.

