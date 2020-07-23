Advertisement

Court gives teen life-sentence in McKinney murder case

Zachary Jacob McFall, 16, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a drive by shooting on July 25, 2019. (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Zachary Jacob McFall, 16, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a drive by shooting on July 25, 2019. (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Court has imposed a life sentence on a defendant in the McKinney murder case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the Shawnee Co. District Court has imposed in the case of State of Kansas v. Zachary Jacob McFall.

Kagay says McFall was charged in relation to the homicide of Joaquin McKinney in 2019.

According to the DA, on July 25, 2019, officers were called to SE 37th and Adams with reports of a drive-by shooting. He says reports said a blue vehicle was chasing a white vehicle East on 37th Street through the intersection of Adams when those inside the blue vehicle began shooting at the white vehicle.

Kagay says when officials arrived on the scene and found the white vehicle had an accident near SE 37th and Virginia. He says officers found McKinney unresponsive, in the driver’s seat, and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The DA says McKinney was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead that same day.

According to Kagay, the following investigation led to the arrest and charging of one adult and two minors, one of which was Zachary Jacob McFall.

Kagay says his office initiated proceedings to have both minors prosecuted as adults, which was approved by the Court.

The DA says in March of 2020, a Shawnee County jury found McFall guilty for three felonies: Murder in the First Degree, with Premeditation (Off-Grid Felony), Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle (Level 3 Felony), and an alternative charge of Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony).

According to Kagay, on Thursday, July 23, the Court imposed a life sentence for the crime, which requires McFall to serve a minimum of 50 years with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections before he is eligible for parole. He says the remainder of the sentence was ordered to be served concurrently.

Kagay says he is grateful for the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar, Deputy District Attorney Keith Henderson, as well as the entire trial team, for their work in prosecuting the case and the Topeka Police Department for their investigation.

According to the DA, Lavonte Deshone Johnson is charged with the same counts and his case was set for trial in July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown. He says Johnson’s case now has a hearing scheduled for September 10, 2020.

Similarly, Kagay says Danny Kaye Williams, also faces identical charges and his case is set for a motion hearing on August 11, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What Topeka Public Schools classrooms could look like this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
As students are preparing for the upcoming school year - 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district’s socially-distant classrooms will look like.

News

USD 501 sets up classroom model with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, 13 NEWS got an inside look at what the Topeka Public School district's socially-distant classrooms will look like

News

New drive-in opens in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Faith and Hardworks Ministry of Revelation Evangelistic Ministry Inc. is sponsoring a drive-in theater at 809 SE 12th St.

News

Second Riley Co. alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
One of the two alligators stolen from a Manhattan store is back with them.

News

Missing Manhattan alligator found, returned to store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The gator was found in Wildcat Creek Thursday.

Latest News

News

Topeka businesses see boom despite pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Many downtown Topeka businesses have reported their highest revenue since the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

CBC tests Antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

News

2 top KHP Troopers let go, complaints against Col. Jones investigated

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Community Blood Center testing recovered COVID patients antibodies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

Local

Bar owners assure Shawnee Co. commissioners health guidelines are being followed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Local bar owners assured Shawnee county commissioners Thursday they are following health guidelines amid the pandemic, but they want to make sure no more major changes will come to opening and service restrictions.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.