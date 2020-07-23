Advertisement

Community Blood Center testing recovered COVID patients antibodies

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical Director at the Community Blood Center for Greater Kansas City Dr. Jed Gorlin said convalescent plasma could be a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

CBC joined blood centers across the country to test if the antibodies of recovered patients can be transfused to a patient with a severe infection and clear the virus.

"This is not a onetime thing, this is a marathon not a sprint. COVID isn't going away real fast, in fact if anything it's getting worse," said Gorlin.

CBC is among blood centers across the country collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID patients, through their Mayo Clinic Expanded Access Program.

“Being a part of New York blood center, they were kind and shared a kind of product with us. We are now collecting for ourselves. Minnesota’s collecting for itself so, most of the current local need is being met by local donations, but we are able to move it around within the system and if we have enough to share it - send it to Florida, Texas, Arizona and all those other places where people are too silly to not wear masks.”

They hope to increase donations to keep up with recent surges in case numbers.

“I know that mayo just reported that 71,000 patients have been signed up on the convalescent plasma protocol and clearly there have been many patients treated at Mayo, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, on other protocols so it’s probably approaching 80,000.”

Gorlin said people should continue to wear masks.

“The federal government has asked us to stock pile up to 200,000 units so we have enough available for there be a surge in the fall. In the meantime, the surge going on right now, is actually emptying the shelves. We have been able to provide all of our customers what they need but I know in Florida and Texas it’s a little more challenging.”

He said people should donate convalescent plasma if they are recovered and not showing symptoms for 14 days.

“We would ask you to donate convalescent plasma because it’s a very easy way to help out.”

