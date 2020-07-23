Childcare Aware reflects on Designer Showhouse virtual tour experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weeks after ChildCare Aware Launching virtual tours for the annual Designer Showhouse fundraiser, the home has been sold.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the nonprofit to transform the event that is normally in-person to completely online with videos and a publication listing designers intentions for each room.

Executive Director Reva Wywadis said the team effort between the organization and its design partners was a major reason the event could have online success.

“We relied on the talent and creativity of our designers who helped us paint that picture of what that vision for the space was even though it actually wasn’t fully staged.”

Proceeds from the Showhouse support Childcare aware’s programs to ensure quality childcare for families.

“We are not unique in taking our traditional in person tours and making them virtual we had really good feedback from our typical supporters, sponsors and craftsmen who totally understood that we were midstream in a process and we were doing the best we could to showcase this house.”

Wywadis said being virtual helped the fundraiser expand its reach.

“Ia m always so humbled that we have such strong community support and we have those people that traditionally come to the showhouse every year and even though the way they took the tour was different those same people continued to support our cause,” she said.

“Because of the virtual format some people who have maybe never experienced the Designer Showhouse before we’re able to come and take a tour.”

She hoped some of the online elements can be incorporated in future events.

“I think the secret to us is figuring out what pieces and parts of that to keep next year as we hopefully bring back the in-person tour opportunities and blend it with what we can do with a virtual platform.”

Wywadis hopes people can still find ways to support causes that are meaningful to them even during the pandemic.

“There are so many nonprofits out there that continue to deliver services to the people, to their clients and so many fundraisers have changed so I encourage people to continue to support those causes they care about whether it’s ChildCare Aware or something else in the community.”

The virtual tour will remain on ChildCare Aware’s Website for the next few weeks so people can still experience the home’s beauty.

